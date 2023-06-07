Beach vendor apologises for misunderstanding over lounge chair slogan confusion

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

A recent misunderstanding between a beach chair vendor and a tourist in Cha-am Beach, Phetchaburi, resulted in the vendor being suspended from work for 15 days. The tourist had rented a chair for 400 baht and asked about the duration allowed. The vendor responded with the phrase “Sit for as long as you like, even for days,” which led to confusion.

Today, Nukoon Pronsomboon Siri, Mayor of Cha-am Municipality, stated that the misunderstanding between the employee and the tourist led to a dispute involving poor usage of language. The municipality resolved the issue by suspending the employee for 15 days and warning the beach chair business owner to better manage their staff. The mayor clarified that tourists can park their vehicles on Cha-am Beach, regardless of whether they rent a chair or not, as long as they do not obstruct traffic and follow regulations.

Sawaeng, 66, the beach chair business owner, apologised to the tourist and clarified that the phrase was a slogan commonly used by their employees to engage with tourists. Jirapah, 48, the employee involved, also admitted that she had genuinely told the tourist to sit for as long as they wanted, without intending to argue or offend them. Both hoped that the public would understand the misunderstanding, reported Khaosod Online.

