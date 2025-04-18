Phuket rakes in billions but begs for budget help

It may be Thailand’s crown jewel of tourism, raking in nearly 500 billion baht in revenue last year, but Phuket is struggling with crumbling infrastructure, water shortages, and traffic chaos — and local leaders say it’s time the government pays attention.

Last year, Phuket welcomed 13–14 million tourists, generating 497.5 billion baht in revenue. Yet, despite the economic windfall, Governor Sophon Suwannarat says the island has been left behind when it comes to budget support for basic infrastructure.

“We face traffic congestion, dry-season water shortages, rainy-season floods, poor lighting in tourist zones, and growing waste issues, yet support is limited,” said Sophon.

The province has put forward 14 urgent projects worth over 1.1 billion baht, aimed at solving its most pressing problems. Some are already queued for budget consideration in fiscal years 2025–2027, including:

Traffic AI system upgrades

Lighting improvements on major tourist routes

Water pipeline expansion in key subdistricts

Bang Wad Reservoir dredging to boost water reserves

Road upgrades in Thalang and Kathu

Flood mitigation and water flow control nets

A standout concern is Phuket’s dry-season water crisis, which returns every year. As of April, water levels at the province’s three main reservoirs were down to 39%, enough to last just 45 days.

“Regarding the drought, I think we can handle it. We have reserve water and emergency delivery plans,” said Sophon. “The Interior Ministry has instructed every province to respond quickly.”

Phuket is also seeking budget support for major long-term initiatives: the Andaman International Health Centre, the Ratchaprapha Dam water pipeline, and the long-awaited Kathu–Patong tunnel and Muang Mai–Koh Kaew–Kathu expressway.

The governor has appealed directly to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to fast-track funding.

Beyond infrastructure, Phuket wants to upgrade its governance model to that of a special local government, like Bangkok and Pattaya, allowing more autonomy over urban planning, traffic, and tourism management. A formal request was submitted in January, and a draft Phuket City Administration Act is now in development, reported ประชาชาติธุรกิจ.

“We’re a global destination, but our systems are stuck in the past,” said one official.

With visitor numbers booming and infrastructure buckling, Phuket is sending a clear message to Bangkok: it’s time for the government to give the island the budget, and the status, it needs to thrive.