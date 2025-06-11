Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

Knife attack forces police to use firearms in high-stakes takedown

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A police patrol yesterday apprehended a suspected drug ringleader after a dramatic chase in Nonthaburi on June 10. The suspect, who attempted to flee on a motorcycle, was eventually shot and injured by police when he attacked them with a knife.

The incident began around 7.30pm, yesterday, June 10, when officers from Rattanathibet Police Station received a report of a police shooting. The confrontation occurred near a factory in Soi Wat Chomphuwek, Tha Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province.

Police Colonel Nakharin Panan and Police Sergeant Nattawat Ketkaew from Mueang Nonthaburi’s crime prevention unit found the suspect, 34 year old Rattawat “Ae” Saimai, with gunshot wounds in both arms, a knife on the ground, a black bag, and plastic containing drugs, including ice and methamphetamine.

During a routine patrol, Pol. Sgt. Nattawat noticed a suspicious motorcycle while riding from Khae Rai Intersection along Tiwanon Road. After losing sight of the motorcycle near Sanambinnam Junction, he continued on the bypass road back to the Mueang Nonthaburi area.

At the red light near a fuel depot, he spotted Rattawat, who seemed suspicious, riding a motorcycle. When the officers attempted to inspect him, the suspect slowed down and turned into Wat Chomphuwek. The officers activated their sirens and pursued the suspect, who eventually lost control due to a speed bump, causing his motorcycle to crash.

After regaining his footing, Rattawat fled into a nearby abandoned area, discarding a plastic bag of drugs and a shoulder bag.

The officers chased him until he turned and brandished a knife, prompting Pol. Sgt. Nattawat to draw his firearm, instructing him to drop the weapon. When Rattawat attempted another attack, Nattawat shot him in both arms to prevent further aggression.

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pol. Col. Nakharin later expressed his gratitude, attributing his and his partner’s safety to a combination of quick reflexes and a belief in the protective power of a blessed amulet and a charm made from his mother’s tooth that he wore, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation is ongoing, with charges against Rattawat including resisting arrest and possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

