Crane collapses in Bangkok, injuring motorcyclist

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A crane unexpectedly toppled in Thonburi, injuring a motorcyclist who was passing by. The incident left one person injured. It is suspected that the crane’s collapse was due to soil subsidence. Police are urgently investigating the cause.

A crane collapsed at around 2pm yesterday, September 12, at a construction site for an underground railway near Soi Taksin 9/3 on Somdet Phrachao Taksin Road in the Samre subdistrict, Thonburi district, Bangkok, close to Samitivej Thonburi Hospital.

The incident resulted in injuries to Phitsanu, a passenger on a passing motorcycle. Phitsanu suffered a fractured right knee and wounds on his left shoulder. Rescue personnel promptly transported him to Samitivej Thonburi Hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness recounted that while riding a motorcycle past the scene, they observed the crane lifting materials. Shortly thereafter, the crane began to sway before tipping over and crushing the motorcycle beneath it. The eyewitness noted that the ground at the site appeared to have a sunken area, which could suggest soil subsidence as a contributing factor. They admitted to being shocked by the sudden occurrence.

Following the accident, Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphong Khanarat of Bukkhalo Police Station arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection. Currently, officials are in the process of dismantling the crane components to remove them from the accident site.

“I saw the crane lifting something, and then it started to move back and forth. Suddenly, there was a loud noise, and I saw the crane topple over onto the motorcycle.”

The collapse has raised concerns about safety measures at the construction site and the stability of the ground in the area. As investigations continue, authorities are focusing on determining the exact cause of the ground subsidence and whether it could pose further risks to ongoing construction projects, reported KhaoSod.

“We are currently examining the scene and gathering evidence to understand what led to this incident. Safety is our top priority, and we will ensure that all necessary precautions are taken.”