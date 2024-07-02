2 killed and 3 injured in crane collapse at Bangkok construction site

Photo via Facebook/ Nation TV

A crane collapsed at a construction site in Soi On Nut 86 in the Prawet district of Bangkok at around 2.20pm today, July 2, killing two and injuring three others.

Praram Radio Centre 199 reported the fatal incident at the construction site in Soi On Nut 86 at 2.20pm today on its official X (Twitter) account. Officers from the Prawet Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene after being notified and reported that the collapsed crane weighed 12 tonnes and was 70 metres in length and 20 metres in height.

According to officers, a crane collapsed onto a cement truck and a construction office, resulting in the deaths of two Thai men and injuring three others. The injured were promptly taken to Sirindhorn Hospital, located approximately 3.5 kilometres from the site.

Further investigation at the scene confirmed no additional injuries or fatalities. There is no update on the condition of the three injured victims, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Praram Radio Centre 199 later reported that the construction site is managed by New Sky Energy (Bangkok), or NRKBKK, for the development of the On Nut Waste Disposal Centre. This facility will feature an incinerator capable of processing at least 1,000 tonnes of waste per day to generate electrical energy.

The construction project has attracted an investment of approximately 1.3 billion baht and is expected to be completed within two years.

In a similar incident reported in January on Rama II Road, the sling of a crane snapped, causing a crane’s basket where workers were working to fall, resulting in one death and one severe injury.

Another incident at a construction site was reported in February in Chon Buri. In this case, an 80-tonne crane overturned, causing damage to a pickup parked nearby. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported in this case.

In March, another crane accident killed a Cambodian worker at a condominium construction site in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.