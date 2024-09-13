Thai woman falls from Nonthaburi bridge and lands on car below

A Thai woman was riding her motorcycle at high speed on the Rama IV Bridge in Nonthaburi province, Bangkok, when she reportedly crashed into the edge of the bridge and fell onto the bonnet of a sedan below.

The owner of the sedan, 23 year old Naphat Sookmak, visited Pak Kret Police Station yesterday afternoon, September 12, to report the shocking incident to the police and prove her innocence and non-involvement in the case.

Naphat explained that her car was at the entrance of the car park under the Rama IV Bridge, waiting in line to get a parking ticket. While she was stopped in line, the woman, later identified as 56 year old Jantamas, fell off the bridge onto her car’s bonnet and then onto the ground.

Naphat said she decided to reverse and park the car to check on the woman. A motorcycle taxi rider in the area then blamed her for hitting the woman but she denied this.

Naphat told the police that she had dashcam footage to prove her innocence. She decided to report the incident to the police because she did not want to be blamed for the accident.

The cause of Jantamas’ fall remains under investigation but the police suspect that she crashed her motorcycle into the edge of the bridge, and the impact caused her to fall through a gap between two sections of the bridge.

KhaoSod reported that the police obtained further dashcam footage from another car on a different bridge, travelling in the opposite direction. The video showed Jantamas being thrown into the air, hitting the edge of the bridge, and then falling.

Jantamas reportedly suffered broken arms and legs. She was rushed to hospital by a rescue team and remains in critical condition.

Further investigation and reviews of nearby security cameras will be conducted to assess the true cause of Jantamas’ fall.

A gap between two bridges.

