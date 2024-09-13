Thailand plans post-flood tourism campaigns for northern provinces

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing tourism campaigns and promotions to aid affected provinces flooded in Thailand once the situation improves.

Severe floods have ravaged 27 provinces, including key northern and central regions like Chiang Rai. These floods led to the cancellation of domestic flights to Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport yesterday afternoon.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that while major tourist destinations remained unaffected, officials are working to aid impacted households. She outlined plans to assess the damage by categorising affected businesses into three groups: those ready to resume operations immediately, those needing time for maintenance, and those facing potential permanent closure. Thapanee anticipates that only a small number of businesses will close permanently.

TAT’s domestic offices have been tasked with planning post-flood campaigns, including offering discounts for trips to northern provinces. Thapanee mentioned an initiative to invite social media influencers to visit previously flooded destinations to restore tourism confidence.

Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing at the TAT, Somradee Chitchong, revealed that an influencer tour to Chiang Rai is scheduled to start in early October, aiming to promote a trail running event in Mae Salong on November 16. Similar promotional activities will be carried out in other provinces, such as Nan and Phrae.

This month, TAT is organising tourism festivals in five provinces under the banner The Charm of Thai, targeting 147,000 visitors and aiming to generate 800 million baht (US$24 million).

As new Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong takes office, Thapanee highlighted discussions with the minister about boosting high-season traffic. Sorawong is set to assume his role on September 16, reported Bangkok Post.

The new government has prioritised tourism as one of its top 10 urgent policies. Thapanee indicated that key initiatives such as Ignite Tourism Thailand, initiated by former premier Srettha Thavisin, should continue.

She also noted that while domestic tourism is expected to surpass 200 million trips this year, achieving the revenue goal of 1 trillion baht (US$30 billion) will require additional stimulus due to sluggish spending and unforeseen events like the floods.