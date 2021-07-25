Thailand
Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
A new poll shows that Thai people trust doctors for Covid-19 information, but nearly half also trust social media, while nearly 85% find the onslaught of information available at least somewhat confusing. The new Suan Dusit Poll was conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University between July 19 and 22 with 1,691 people responding online. Those surveyed were allowed to choose more than one answer for each question and were polled about the availability of information regarding Covid-19 in Thailand.
While just 15% of people in the poll said they weren’t confused by the overabundance of information sources about Covid-19, 41% said they were fairly confused, and 44% said they were confused by it. So what info can you trust? A healthy 65% said they believe doctors and medical professionals are reliable information sources and 60% said we should trust experts, researchers, academics, and influencers. But an eye-opening 47% of people put faith in Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sources for Covid-19 information.
People used the information they found mostly to take better care of themselves and their families, with 91% saying they focused on their personal health and 81% on that of their family members. 80% said they made a point to not meet with others or go out unnecessarily. The poll found that 60% said they sought further Covid-19 safety information but only 47% looked for resources about how to get vaccinated.
What poll respondents found most confusing in the sea of information was the ups and downs of the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with appointments being delayed and cancelled, changing methods of registration, and general mismanagement. 75% of people agreed with that, followed closely by 73% saying the changing information and data about mixing vaccines and third booster vaccines for those with Sinovac was hard to follow. 72% found it hard to keep up with the different vaccine brands, which were most effective and which carried different side effects.
66% of poll respondents were confused trying to keep track of businesses closing and financial assistance programs the government enacted to help with Covid-19. And nearly 56% were unclear on the rules and restrictions involved in travelling between different provinces.
When asked what was the information they found most important, those vaccine details of efficacy and side effects were the top answer with 72% of those surveyed citing it. 71% thought details of the steps the government is taking in high-risk areas was very valuable, and 68% found value in how many hospital beds were available and where. 62% thought the results of Covid-19 studies and research and treatment methods were of utmost importance, while 61% simply wanted to know how to spot Covid-19 symptoms in themselves or others.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Phetchabun chicken processing plant sees over 3,000 infections
New Covid-19 infections drop, still worrisome for Phuket Sandbox
Phuket “car mob” protest demands the removal of PM, calls for mRNA vaccines
Samut Sakhon Governor Veerasak offers to resign if communication in his province doesn’t improve
Sunday Covid Update: 15,335 new cases; provincial totals
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
DDC says infections still rising, possibly falling in Bangkok
DDC says use the QueQ app to book appointment at sports stadium in Pathum Thani
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Domestic flights added to Phuket/Samui, CAAT says be careful
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
- Thailand2 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients