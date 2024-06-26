Concrete mixer truck overturns on mountain road, catches fire

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A concrete mixer truck overturned and caught fire on a mountainous curve, leading to the tragic death of the driver. The incident occurred today at 11am on the Pak Chong road near Ban Lam Thong Lang, bordering Muak Lek District, Saraburi Province.

Pak Chong Police Station investigator, Panom Singhasetakit received a report of the accident and responded to the scene alongside the station superintendent and other officers.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a ten-wheeler concrete mixer truck overturned. The crash site, located on a curve along a mountainous road, showed skid marks stretching over 50 metres. The truck was engulfed in flames, requiring relentless efforts by firefighters to tame the blaze.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the body of the driver, identified as 43 year old Thawatchai Deelert, who was trapped behind the wheel during the fierce inferno. The body was extracted from the truck and transported to Pak Chong Nana Hospital for autopsy.

Initial investigations revealed that Thawatchai had been driving the concrete mixer truck from a mixing plant in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima. He was en route to deliver mixed concrete to a construction site in Muak Lek District, Saraburi Province.

Thawatchai was driving alone and had taken a treacherous route that split from the Pak Chong-Sub Sanun road, entering Ban Lam Thong Lang, known for its mountainous and hazardous winding paths.

The accident occurred as Thawatchai was navigating a downhill curve, where he lost control of the vehicle. The truck overturned and skidded along the road, resulting in sparks that ignited the fire. Tragically, Thawatchai was unable to escape the wreck, reported KhaoSod.

