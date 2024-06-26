Thai woman claims reincarnation of past life as great-grandmother

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:57, 26 June 2024| Updated: 17:57, 26 June 2024
52 2 minutes read
Photo via TikTok/ @prince_2424

A Thai woman took to TikTok to share that she is the reincarnation of her great-grandmother, who died 43 years ago.

The woman, Pornnubphan, also known as Prince, shared a picture of herself holding a photo of her great-grandmother, On Phumchan, on her TikTok account, @prince_2424, on June 14. Her picture garnered attention from many Thai TikTok users, receiving more than 190,000 shares, 2,400 comments, and 16,000 likes.

Prince revealed her story in the video caption.

“Nearly lost a chance to be born! Not many people will have a chance to take a picture of themselves from their past life like I can. Follow me if you want to know more of the story.”

Related news

Prince later gave an interview with Channel 8 about her reincarnation and her past life. She revealed that her great-grandmother, On, died in 1981, about 43 years ago.

Multiple factors made Prince believe she is the reincarnation of On. When Prince’s mother was pregnant, she dreamt of On, and On told her that she would come back as her daughter. In the dream, On added that her friend named Nuan would also be reincarnated as her daughter.

During the pregnancy, Prince’s mother was able to contact On in several ways. On sometimes possessed family members or neighbours who displayed behaviours and gestures similar to On’s when she was alive.

Birthmarks

Prince went on to explain that another thing that made her believe in her reincarnation was two birthmarks on her bottom. On’s relative made marks on her back after her death, so Prince believes that the marks appeared on her at birth.

Prince managed to recall some parts of her past life when she was four years old. She realised that she was On, and pictures of her past life sometimes popped up in her head.

Prince said she visited a temple near her home and encountered a relic storage of On’s husband, Jandee Phumchan, at the graveyard. She immediately cried in front of the storage without reason and felt sadness for his death as she had never felt before. She believed this was On’s feeling.

Prince added that she did not have scientific evidence to prove the beliefs of her and her family. However, they believed in reincarnation and did not share the story on social media for attention. She and her family respected people who did not believe in it.

Many Thai TikTok users commented under the post that they believed Prince’s story and wanted her to clarify more details in the next videos. Some shared their own stories, saying they managed to recall their past lives just as Prince does. One woman came forward to share her reincarnation experience.

“I can recall my past life as well. I was a mistress in my past life, and my lover and his wife reincarnated as my parents. My lover and I joined hands to murder his legal wife in the past life.”

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

AOT shakes up commercial space at Bangkok and Phuket airports

Published: 17:26, 26 June 2024

Barking mad: Stray dogs rampage kills 70 fighting cocks at farm

Published: 17:21, 26 June 2024

Scammers target Thai parents with fake police calls about children

Published: 17:11, 26 June 2024

Online cough syrup seller arrested, admits to using profits for family

Published: 17:06, 26 June 2024