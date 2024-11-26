Sole searching: Foreign man’s shoes stolen from Thai beach (video)

Photo courtesy of screenshot from @imlukematthew TikTok via KhaoSod

A foreign man residing in Thailand expressed frustration after his shoes were stolen at a beach, sparking a discussion on the commonality of such incidents in the country.

TikTok user @imlukematthew shared a video yesterday, November 25, detailing his experience. He explained that he had ridden his motorcycle to a beach, left his shoes beneath it, and found them missing upon his return.

“I’ve just been robbed in Thailand. I came to the beach, parked my motorcycle, left my shoes with it, and now they’re gone.”

The clip also showed the exact spot where the shoes were left, highlighting that they were taken from directly under the motorcycle.

The foreigner further expressed his disbelief and annoyance.

“Someone stole my shoes off the motorcycle. Now I have feet but no shoes. Look, they’re gone. What’s going on? Why would someone steal shoes? My God, they were worth 2,500 baht, and they’ve just been taken. What’s going on? My God, do you really think someone just took them? Why? This is a bad day. What’s going on?”

As the post gained traction, numerous users commented, offering possible explanations and sharing similar experiences. Many speculated that the culprit might have been a dog, potentially having sneaked off with the shoes. Others shared their frustrations over the frequent disappearance of footwear, regardless of where they leave them, be it at the beach, a temple, or even their doorstep.

This incident also sheds light on the cultural practice of leaving shoes outside, which is common in many Asian countries, including Thailand. Visitors are often advised to be mindful of where they leave their shoes, especially in public or busy areas. Despite the frustration, many accept it as a cultural quirk and adjust to it over time, reported KhaoSod.