Connect with us

Thailand

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: ekamachdi/Flickr

Recently, a Chinese market in Ganzhou, which sits in the east of China, announced that they detected Covid on the surface of durian packages that came from Thailand, says the Office of Agricultural Affairs under the Thai Embassy in Beijing.

The OAA says they found the virus at the Haudongcheng market late last week. Further, everyone who has handled the durian packages has tested negative for Covid and are currently under quarantine.

The durian packages have also been stored for safety. It was not immediately clear whose safety was being protected, the safety of the customers or the safety of the fruit. Other fruits and “related areas” in the market have been sterilised.

The Office of Agricultural Affairs says they have discussed the issue with China’s General Administration of Customs. Officials say they will not stop importing products from their Thai supplier, as the Covid was detected in a local area and not at the checkpoint.

The news of the durian packages and their Covid companion was shared on social media. It was not stated whether the news was shared predominantly on Thai social media or Chinese social media.

Durian, a divisive fruit owing to its sometimes “strong” odour, last caused trouble when a large collection of the fruit got a truck wedged under an overpass.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 seconds ago

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Best of24 mins ago

Top 5 things to do in Khao Yai National Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime32 mins ago

Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
Thailand1 hour ago

Man believes 2 prostitutes stole necklace off him in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Officers at Phuket checkpoint to screen Thais for outstanding warrants
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

I Am Strong Fundraiser by The Thaiger – Report #1, Phuket
Bangkok3 hours ago

Protester in a coma, police say riot officers used rubber bullets
Thailand4 hours ago

Construction workers in Phuket must stay on site, get tested for Covid weekly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Public Health Ministry approves purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Developers of Thai mRNA vaccine call for government financing
Protests6 hours ago

PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
Tourism6 hours ago

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
Economy7 hours ago

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending