Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals

20,128 new Covid-19 cases and 239 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 20,791 people have recovered from a Covid infection in the 24 hours since the last report. There are now 210,032 active Covid-19 cases. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 919,579 cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave with 4,397 new cases reported today. Infection rates are still high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,843 in Samut Sakhon, 1,200 in Samut Prakan, and 983 in Nonthaburi. The infection rate also remains high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 1,182 new cases today.

Out of the new cases, 272 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates. New cases in prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

