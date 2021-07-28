Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass

We’ve all had GPS mishaps, either we followed and it leads us astray or we misunderstood and messed up a turn. If you haven’t, you’ve probably never driven in Bangkok. But one durian delivery truck driver is finding herself at the centre of ridicule after blaming her GPS for her truck getting wedged in an impressive wheelie under an overpass in Mueng Chon Buri yesterday.

The driver had a bulging load of durians cresting over her tall delivery truck as she drove in Baan Suan yesterday, en route to deliver the giant fruits from farms in Rayong to Surat Thani in Southern Thailand. She claimed she was using her GPS to navigate through town, but it gave her incorrect directions and she got lost. When she tried to follow directions back onto course, she attempted to drive under the Road Number 7 Section 2 overpass, thinking her truck would be under the clearance height.

But she was wrong. Not only did her oversized load get lodged under the bridge, much like a boat did recently driving out of Phuket, but the sudden wedging lifted her 2 front tires completely off the ground, her truck wedged frozen in a wheelie.

The stuck truck spent about an hour wedged there, as a fairly long string of traffic backed up and caused significant delays. Finally, with the help of a driver of another fruit delivery pickup truck, the car was finally towed to freedom from under the bridge.

Her truck was wedged for about an hour, but the story had just begun for this poor driver. Perhaps because of the comical visual of the truck’s wheels in the air or her insistence that this accident was the fault of an erroneous GPS, but the story has now gone viral on Chon Buri social media sites, with people commenting on the photos and the GPS excuse, and even making memes of the event.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on