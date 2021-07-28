Connect with us

Chon Buri

Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A wedged truck in Meung Chon Buri has become a viral laugh online. (via Wisarn Pu Chonburi Khaochad)

We’ve all had GPS mishaps, either we followed and it leads us astray or we misunderstood and messed up a turn. If you haven’t, you’ve probably never driven in Bangkok. But one durian delivery truck driver is finding herself at the centre of ridicule after blaming her GPS for her truck getting wedged in an impressive wheelie under an overpass in Mueng Chon Buri yesterday.

The driver had a bulging load of durians cresting over her tall delivery truck as she drove in Baan Suan yesterday, en route to deliver the giant fruits from farms in Rayong to Surat Thani in Southern Thailand. She claimed she was using her GPS to navigate through town, but it gave her incorrect directions and she got lost. When she tried to follow directions back onto course, she attempted to drive under the Road Number 7 Section 2 overpass, thinking her truck would be under the clearance height.

But she was wrong. Not only did her oversized load get lodged under the bridge, much like a boat did recently driving out of Phuket, but the sudden wedging lifted her 2 front tires completely off the ground, her truck wedged frozen in a wheelie.

The stuck truck spent about an hour wedged there, as a fairly long string of traffic backed up and caused significant delays. Finally, with the help of a driver of another fruit delivery pickup truck, the car was finally towed to freedom from under the bridge.

Her truck was wedged for about an hour, but the story had just begun for this poor driver. Perhaps because of the comical visual of the truck’s wheels in the air or her insistence that this accident was the fault of an erroneous GPS, but the story has now gone viral on Chon Buri social media sites, with people commenting on the photos and the GPS excuse, and even making memes of the event.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri2 mins ago

Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Despite low riders, Covid-19 train to continue
Pattaya3 hours ago

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 cookie shops in Bangkok
Drugs5 hours ago

Marine police seize 30 kilograms of methamphetmine from squid fishing boat
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand to apply for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Koh Samui bar and club finds 16 Covid-19 infections
Best of8 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Thailand8 hours ago

Thousands of inmates granted royal pardon on HM the King’s birthday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 16,533 new cases; provincial totals
Best of9 hours ago

5 of the most amazing hotels in Koh Chang
Best of9 hours ago

The best steakhouses in Pattaya serving juicy steak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Girls infected with Covid after mother dies at home; public criticises healthcare system
Coronavirus Vaccines12 hours ago

Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending