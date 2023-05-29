Child abuse scandal uncovered at Saraburi welfare facility, police investigate

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

Following a shocking Facebook post revealing the abuse of over 280 children at a welfare institution in Saraburi, central Thailand, a multi-disciplinary team, including social development and human security officials, psychologists, and police, swiftly moved to investigate the claims on-site.

The horrific mistreatment and physical abuse of more than 280 young lives at a welfare institution in Saraburi province were revealed on Facebook. The children were allegedly punished, tortured, and kept in dark rooms, similar to those found in prisons, reported Khaosod.

In response to these alarming allegations, a multi-disciplinary team, consisting of Social Development and Human Security officials from Saraburi province, prosecutors, social workers, psychologists, and police officers from Phra Phutthabat Police Station, immediately launched an investigation. They began by discussing their approach to the inquiry and proceeded to inspect the Than Tawan building within the institution, where the abuse was said to have occurred.

The team then conducted interviews with the affected children to ascertain the truth behind the claims in a conference room at the welfare institution. Sunee Srisongkramlertru, an inspector from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, was also involved in questioning the children who were allegedly abused.

Charges have not been issued by the police as yet as the investigation is ongoing.

