Examination indicates that three-year-old Thai murder victim was sexually abused

Photo by Khaosod.

A tragic and shocking incident occurred involving the murder of a three-year-old girl in Thailand’s southern Narathiwat province. The grief-stricken parents suspect foul play and believe someone is responsible for their daughter’s death. The Foundation for Children and Women’s Welfare is assisting the family in their pursuit of justice.

Yesterday, Paweena Hongsakul, the president of the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, met with local police to discuss the case. The child, known as “A” (name withheld), disappeared on May 14 and was found dead in a water pond about 300 metres away from her home on May 16. The area, which is used for livestock grazing, is located in Kaluewao Kao sub-district in the main city district of Narathiwat.

The little girl was found wearing only a shirt, while her trousers and diapers were found about 50 metres away from the scene. It is estimated that she had been dead for approximately two days. The parents are devastated by the loss of their young daughter and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A’s parents believe that someone is responsible for their daughter’s death because the three-year-old was developmentally delayed and unable to remove her diaper by herself. Furthermore, they claim she would not have been able to reach the scene of the incident unaided. The distraught family sought help from the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation to help them pursue the case and bring the person responsible to justice.

Paweena stated that the forensic examination results indicated the child had suffered sexual assault, Khaosod reported. A clear tear in her genital area was found, and DNA evidence was collected. This inhumane and brutal crime has shocked not only the local community, but also people across Thailand.

The Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure that the guilty party pays the price for their heinous acts. The people of Thailand hope that such barbaric and cruel acts are never repeated and are committed to holding those responsible accountable.