Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

Police and military forces in Chiang Rai detained a man claiming to be a mythical creature, causing concern among residents in a local village.

The incident occurred yesterday, April 26, when the man, reportedly exhibiting signs of mental illness and carrying weapons, was found in a hut at the edge of the village, Moo 9, in Sri Kham subdistrict, Mae Chan district.

Upon receiving a report from the village head, Police Major Sakkachai Re-in of Mae Chan Police Station, along with border patrol police officers from Unit 327 and task force soldiers from Unit 31, arrived at the scene. The man, who displayed erratic behaviour and refused to let the officers approach, claimed he was a mythical serpent deity, even sticking out his tongue at officials.

As police and military personnel attempted to subdue him, the man continued chanting what he claimed to be the serpent’s language. To calm him down, police pretended to create holy water for him to drink and sprinkle on him, which eventually eased his agitation.

The individual, identified as a 43 year old resident from Nam Rop subdistrict, Lan Sak district, Uthai Thani, was found carrying multiple knives in his bag.

Subsequently, he was taken to Mae Chan Hospital for a medical examination, while arrangements were made for his relatives to collect him for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

In other Chiang Rai news, police apprehended a 32 year old individual at a hotel, seizing 110 kilogrammes of ketamine. The suspect allegedly intended to transport the drugs from Mae Sai to Ayutthaya and confessed to being promised 500,000 baht upon successful delivery.

The arrest occurred at a hotel on Phahonyothin Road in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. The operation was the result of a joint investigation by intelligence and drug suppression units in the Mae Sai border area.