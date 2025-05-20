Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner

Suspect allegedly used insider access to siphon funds over several months

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 32 year old restaurant owner filed a complaint against a bank employee in Buriram for allegedly embezzling nearly 700,000 baht.

The victim, Patchara, claims she was deceived into taking out a loan under the pretence of helping the employee meet commission targets. The incident was reported to lawyer Weerayut Sirirueangprapa in Krasang district, Buriram province.

Patchara revealed that the loan officer, a mutual acquaintance, gained her trust and persuaded her to apply for a loan, supposedly to increase the employee’s commission from loan disbursements. Believing there would be no issues, as the employee worked at the bank, Patchara agreed to proceed with the loan, despite having no immediate need for the funds.

Once the loan was approved, Patchara received a bank transfer of 699,645 baht (US$21,125) on September 19, 2023, from a 700,000 baht (US$21,135) loan, with the difference deducted for loan insurance.

She then transferred the entire amount back to the loan officer, starting with 400,000 baht (US$12,075) on September 21, 2023, and continued with amounts ranging from 5,000 to 60,000 baht (US$150 to 1,810) over six months. The officer assured her that he would manage the repayments to the bank himself.

However, in August last year, the bank’s debt collection department informed Patchara of missed loan payments. Alarmed, she contacted the employee, who claimed the funds were pending in the system and promised to resolve the issue.

Patchara’s subsequent inquiries revealed only a partial repayment of over 100,000 baht (US$3,020). In September last year, she reported the matter to the Mueang Buriram Police Station.

Patchara recounted that the employee initially admitted to the police and promised repayments, but eventually ceased communication. Distressed, she faces pressure from the bank for repayments, despite having returned the full loan amount to the employee, who allegedly used the funds for personal leisure, possibly to support a lifestyle as an LGBTQ person.

Patchara has filed complaints with the bank, which has since dismissed the employee, yet the bank has not assumed responsibility, continuing to demand repayments.

Weerayut, the lawyer, stated that he has urged the bank to halt legal proceedings against Patchara and pursue the employee for the embezzled funds, as the employee was still employed at the time of the offence.

He emphasised the need for the bank to ensure fairness for Patchara, noting that three other customers have been similarly deceived by the same employee. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the loan officer involved, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Crime News

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

