Chiang Mai: Free rent for grabs in exchange for taming neighbour

Photo courtesy of Saranya Facebook page via The Nation

A Chiang Mai homeowner is taking drastic measures to settle a neighbourhood feud by offering three months of rent-free living to anyone willing to stand up to a particularly “mad” bully next door.

Saranya, known only by her Facebook handle, made the unusual offer on a local community page, ดอยสะเก็ดเด็ดทุกอย่าง Doi Saket Ded Took Yang (all is good at Doi Saket). In her bold post yesterday, November 13, she promised free rent for three months in her single-detached home in Doi Saket district, with a single condition: the tenant must be ready to unleash “sharp abusive words like a machine gun” at the troublesome neighbour if provoked.

The post included details of the deal: after the initial rent-free period, the tenant would only pay a modest 4,000 baht deposit, and monthly rent payments would begin from the fourth month onwards. Saranya sweetened the offer further by covering electricity costs under 300 baht per month and providing free water, as the house has access to an underground well.

“It’s easy,” Saranya wrote in her now-deleted post. “You should be able to cope with a mad neighbour and have the skill of firing sharp abusive words like a machine gun if you’re harassed.”

Accompanying photos showed the modest one-storey house, surrounded by a concrete wall with neighbours on three sides. Though she didn’t identify the specific “problem neighbour,” the post attracted plenty of attention and comments, with locals intrigued by the unconventional rental offer.

By today, however, the post had mysteriously disappeared, leaving some wondering whether anyone had taken up the unusual offer—or if the neighbourhood feud had escalated even further, reported The Nation.

In related news, an anti-social neighbour, living in a village in Mueang Chiang Rai district, Chiang Rai province, has been harassing residents for nearly three years with loud noises, threats, and littering. The main victim, a young nurse, has lodged several complaints with local police, yet little progress has been made until recently.

