Battle of the monks: Nonthaburi temple settles 20-year land dispute

The longstanding legal battle over the land between Wat Suan Kaeo in Nonthaburi and the heirs of the original landowners has been finally settled.

The Wat Suan Kaeo Foundation had previously lost its claim to the land in a legal dispute, requiring them to pay 1.9 million baht in damages. The resolution was reached with the assistance of lawyer Anantachai, who helped mediate the conflict.

At a press conference held at 2.30pm yesterday, November 13 at the Banana Bag Monument in Wat Suan Kaeo, Nonthaburi, Phra Phayom Kalayano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaeo, alongside Anantachai, chairperson of the Dharmongkol Foundation, and Prayuth Pratetsena, vice-chairman, announced the conclusion of the dispute. The legal battle, which had persisted for over 20 years, involved a plot of land that the temple had purchased legally but later lost in court to the heirs of the original landowners.

Anantachai stated that the temple had initially approached the Dharmongkol Foundation on August 17, seeking assistance to resolve the issue. The temple, having faced the legal challenge for nearly two decades, required a non-aggressive approach favouring negotiation over confrontation to find a solution.

He expressed curiosity about the case after examining it in detail on October 19. The land in question, purchased for 10 million baht, was acquired using donations from various revered monks and the public.

The abbot intended to protect the funds used for this purchase, which was meant to develop the land into a botanical garden. Despite having consulted all relevant government officials before the purchase, the land was later claimed as inheritance by the heirs, resulting in the temple losing the case and the land.

Both the abbot and the landowners acted in good faith. The court’s ruling required the temple to dismantle all structures and vacate the land by 2022. The land dispute, which lasted 18 years, was finally resolved through mediation, with the Hirunpradit family agreeing to settle the matter amicably.

The temple plans to remove the Banana Bag Monument as part of the settlement process. Although the temple is still making payments towards the 1.9 million baht debt, it has decided to establish a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs. This initiative, known as a Kathin Fundraiser, will collect donations to pay the remaining debt and potentially repurchase the land.

The abbot expressed gratitude for the resolution of the case, which had spanned almost two decades, and acknowledged the crucial role Anantachai played in reaching a peaceful conclusion. He noted the positive impact of the resolution on all parties involved, including the land department and the Hirunpradit heirs, who can now move forward without lingering concerns.

“Today marks the end of a long-standing issue. The involvement of Anantachai helped bring closure to all parties. The temple is now free from the chains that bound this piece of land, marking a joyful and auspicious day.”

Wat Suan Kaeo, lacking the financial resources to settle the debt in full, has opened a Krung Thai Bank savings account to facilitate donations. The account number 121-1-18038-7 is available for those wishing to contribute.

The temple aims to use these funds to settle the debt as per the court’s directive, ensuring that the legacy of the land and the donations used to purchase it are preserved, reported KhaoSod.

