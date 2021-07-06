Chiang Mai field hospital to reopen

A Chiang Mai field hospital that closed early last month is reopening today to combat the rising Covid infections. Yesterday, Chiang Mai reported 17 new infections.

Local authorities will reopen the hospital, located at the international convention and exhibition centre this afternoon. Beds and other equipment were also put back.

Dr Amporn Iamsri, the director of the Chiang Mai field hospital, says the location will have 250 beds.

Over the last 3 days, there have been over 15,000 reported cases of Covid in Thailand.

Recently, Chiang Mai eased restrictions allowing alcohol to be served in restaurants again. Early last month, Chiang Mai applied to implement a Sandbox reopening for August 1.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

