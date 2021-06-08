Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Officials in the northern province of Chiang Mai will be watching Phuket’s July 1 re-opening carefully, as they seek to follow suit a month later. The southern island will re-open to fully vaccinated tourists from qualifying countries in just over 3 weeks’ time and Chiang Mai hopes to do the same from August 1.
The sandbox program is the Thai government’s attempt to open safely to world travellers, in a controlled manor, from July. Initially in Phuket.
Narong Tananuwat from the Thai Chamber of Commerce says the northern province can’t afford to have its economy decimated any further. The proposal for the Chiang Mai sandbox would initially see the 4 districts of Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao, and Muang opened to vaccinated foreign tourists, with the rest of the province opened from October 15.
Chiang Mai’s sandbox would consist of the “sealed route” model, whereby tourists would have to spend the first 7 days in the 4 districts and, after a negative Covid-19 test, would be permitted to travel elsewhere within the sealed route. Sightseeing itineraries would be restricted to the agreed route and to pre-approved local attractions, with independent travel off-limits. The proposal is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for approval.
In Phuket, the current sandbox model calls for travellers to spend their first 14 days in the province before moving to other parts of Thailand. During their stay they can travel freely around the island which is 48 kilometres long and 21 kilometres wide.
Chiang Mai earned 100 billion baht in tourism revenue during 2019, which plummeted to 43 billion last year. Over 60% of tourism-related businesses in the province have shut and only 3% of the province’s 80,000 hotel rooms are still available for booking.
The third wave of Covid-19 has wreaked far more economic damage than previous outbreaks, with officials having to introduce stimulus packages to help the devastated tourism sector. Narong says for any plan to work, the locals must be vaccinated and he is frustrated at the slow pace of the government’s vaccine rollout.
“We need the vaccine to be administered to people in a timely fashion. If it is, the plan should proceed without a hitch. Covid-19 will be with us for at least a decade. We need to create a safe environment for making a living and for that to happen, we need to build herd immunity.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
An unnamed, nationality unknown, 82 year old woman has become the first person to get a Covid vaccine in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai Province. She received her inoculation of AstraZeneca this morning and did not report any adverse side effects.
The woman did not reveal whether she had gotten the vaccine in hopes of winning a cow: as a popular campaign was started last month offered citizens a chance to win a cow if they got vaccinated.
Thai media says Chiang May currently has 560,000 elderly people with health problems. Furtherer, they say that 300, 000 inhabitants have already registered to get vaccinated. They did not stipulate how much of that number was made of foreigners. Expats have been told to go to this site to register for a vaccine.
It was not reported how many others also got a vaccine at the same location. According to 2019 figures, Chiang Mai has a population of about 127,000 people.
Thailand’s mass vaccination program began today with a rocky start. Many people reported that they received a phone call that canceled their vaccine registration. Phuket foreigners without work permits still have only a nebulous idea when they can register for a vaccine. And despite the Health Ministry’s assurance that supply issues won’t affect vaccine rollout, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha told Thai media that vaccine demand has outpaced vaccine availability.
SORCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.
“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”
The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.
According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.
On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign
A district in Chiang Mai has launched a campaign to help entice residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19… a chance to win a live cow. Each week for the rest of the year, the Mae Chaem district will give away a young cow. To enter the raffle, residents have to be vaccinate against the coronavirus.
Since the start of the win-a-cow campaign, the number of people registered for a vaccine has shot up from hundreds to thousands in just a few days, the district chief told Reuters. In Thailand, cows can be sold for around 10,000 baht.
“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”
In the town of 43,000 people, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, many of them priority groups including those over 60 years old and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. Mass vaccinations nationwide will start on July.
SOURCE: Reuters
sydneyB
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:39 am
It may sound a little selfish but Chiang Mai opening in the not too distant future would be fine by me (though only if safe to do so). I’ve already cancelled/rearranged 5 trips there (30 weeks in total), the first was booked back in January 2020.
deelu80
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:43 am
watch it fail miserably. no one is coming, this whole idea is (again) ridiculous. typical Thai government shit. all talk and no action(if there is any action, its very little)