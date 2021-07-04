Connect with us

Thailand

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, 44 deaths

Thaiger

Published

 on 

PHOTO: AP

Today the public health department has announced 5,916 new infections and 44 Covid-related deaths. 39 of the total are attributed to Thai prisons. The report indicates a stabilisation of numbers after 3 days hovering around the 6,000-per-day level of new cases. But Sundays often return lower-than-usual reports.

• The Delta variant has been identified in 70% of Bangkok patients falling sick with Covid-19.

Yong Poovorawan, Director at the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, says the first outbreak of Covid-19 came early last year with the Wuhan strain, which quickly spread around the world. The current outbreak, which kicked-off in Bangkok’s Thong Lor party locations, now has the Delta (Indian) variant contributing to most cases involving sickness or complications.

“It is 1.4 times more transmissible than the Alpha strain.”

• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reports that a total of 1,148 cases of serious side effects following AstraZeneca vaccines. Investigations into 354 of the cases have been completed.

“Of these cases, 67 are linked to the vaccine with 21 developing severe allergic reactions. One case involving blood clotting was reported after an AstraZeneca shot was administered and the patient has now fully recovered.”

Another 210 cases were “determined to be coincidental to the inoculation”, while 27 cases were ruled not related to vaccination.

• “The first 14 days of the Phuket ‘Sandbox’ scheme will be a critical test run, to pave the way for the opening of other areas in southern Thailand.”

Sports and Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says that if there’s no outbreak on the island for 2 weeks, the government will continue with its sealed route scheme on Koh Samui on July 15, followed by Krabi and Phang Nga in August.

He said new infections are the biggest threat to the Phuket “sandbox”, as the island will have to stop accepting inoculated tourists if more than 90 new cases are reported in a week (other ministries are quoting a threshold of 15 people per 100,000 people on the island… around 60 cases in a week).

If hospitals in Phuket cannot handle an emergency, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and related agencies are prepared to identify variants and prepare measures to cope with the situation.

“The Phuket “sandbox” cannot be allowed to fail, because the government fought so hard to make it happen, and the plan provides hope and raises confidence that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists back.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-07-04 15:20
4 minutes ago, Raymund said: Why the government say that Foreigners can be vaccinated with Thai people yesterday I went to Bang Sue to vaccination place and I was told only thai people can be vaccinated.(the over 75) I registered with the…
image
obfessone
2021-07-05 03:51
Is Captain Rob a commie?
image
obfessone
2021-07-05 04:17
Is that all this crummy "news" feed do is flash covid numbers all day 24/7? Your not helping! Creating panic, should be held liable for mass hysteria!
image
obfessone
2021-07-05 04:20
13 hours ago, Raymund said: Why the government say that Foreigners can be vaccinated with Thai people yesterday I went to Bang Sue to vaccination place and I was told only thai people can be vaccinated.(the over 75) I registered with the…
image
Billy
2021-07-05 05:14
Thailand’s Department of Disease Control coments on side efects of Astra Zeneca but ignore to mention to same on Sinovac. Fishy? Probably being a chinese produce they are only allow to give praise not criticisum. In this instance the Thailand’s Department of Disease Control chose…
Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand31 mins ago

Chiang Mai field hospital to reopen
Phuket33 mins ago

Phuket official says taxi fares have gone down since the pandemic
Pattaya55 mins ago

Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Northern Thai police seize assets, drugs valued at over 900 million baht
Thailand2 hours ago

LATEST: Samut Prakan factory fire under control
Protests2 hours ago

5 protest leaders to have bail revoked following weekend rallies in Bangkok
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Hotel occupancy, Thai plastics factory explosion, ‘Sandboxer’ drop-in
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by US to go to senior citizens, pregnant women
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 5,420 new cases and 57 deaths
Tourism3 hours ago

Survey shows most hotels can only cover operation costs for less than 3 months
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Medic warns that Delta variant will be dominant in Thailand by end of July
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 Healthy Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket reports 7,347 “sandbox” hotel bookings for July
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high
Central Thailand18 hours ago

UPDATE: Rescuer killed, at least 60 injured in Samut Prakan factory explosion
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending