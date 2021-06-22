Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai eases restrictions, alcohol now allowed at restaurants

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Stock photo by Paloma A. for Unsplash

Alcohol is now allowed to be served in Chiang Mai restaurants. Provincial officials loosened disease control restrictions today, including lifting the alcohol ban at eateries, although bars and other nightlife venues must still remain closed.

Restrictions eased nationwide this week and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration revised its colour-code zoning based on the Covid-19 situation in each province. Local authorities are given the “okay” to loosen additional measures.

On a colour scale of dark red to green, Chiang Mai is classified by the CCSA as a “yellow” province under surveillance. Large gatherings of more than 200 people are prohibited. Sports facilities can open during the usual hours, but a limited number of spectators are allowed to attend events.

Of the additional restrictions eased in Chiang Mai, restaurants can now serve alcohol until 9pm. Tattoo and piercing studios are allowed to reopen. Shopping centres are allowed to reopen under normal hours.

Bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues must remain closed in Chiang Mai. Other venues that must stay closed include massage parlours, bowling alleys, billiards halls, arcades and internet cafes.

Those who violate the disease control measures can face a fine up to 20,000 baht.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

