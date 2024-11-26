Chiang Mai elephant sanctuary wins 2024 Travellers’ Choice Award

In a big win for ethical tourism, the Elephant Freedom Project in Chiang Mai has been honoured with the prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024 by TripAdvisor. This recognition places the sanctuary among the top-rated destinations in Chiang Mai, celebrating its commitment to conservation, education, and the welfare of Thailand’s beloved elephants.

Siriporn Tanaseth, founder of the sanctuary, said they are thrilled to receive the Travellers’ Choice Award.

Advertisements

“This recognition validates our mission to provide a sanctuary where elephants thrive, and visitors learn the importance of ethical tourism.”

Set in the lush Mae Wang district, the sanctuary prioritises rescue and rehabilitation, offering elephants a natural, exploitation-free environment.

Unlike conventional elephant tourism, often criticised for promoting elephant rides and performances, the Elephant Freedom Project provides only respectful, hands-off interactions.

Visitors can observe elephants foraging, basking in mud baths to protect their skin, and enjoying hikes alongside mahouts, who nurture unique bonds with these gentle giants. One popular activity is the elephant river hike, where visitors can follow the elephants along scenic riverbanks, even joining them for a cool dip.

Beyond just tourism, the project engages deeply with local communities, including the Karen and Hmong tribes, who share their cultural heritage through cooking classes and traditional crafts. These collaborations not only sustain the sanctuary but also support the surrounding region’s ecological and cultural heritage.

Advertisements

For those who want a hands-on role, the sanctuary offers volunteer opportunities ranging from three nights to a fortnight, allowing visitors to assist in elephant care and gain firsthand experience in conservation.

The sanctuary’s Adopt an Elephant initiative also connects supporters to individual elephants, fostering a personal connection and supporting their care, reported EIN Newswires.

Despite recent challenges from severe floods in Chiang Mai, the Elephant Freedom Project remained resilient, thanks to the dedication of its staff and global supporters.

“Our ability to recover and continue operations is a testament to the resilience of our team and the loyalty of our guests.”

This award, a tribute to ethical tourism, underscores the project’s place as a leading sanctuary in Chiang Mai—an unforgettable haven for elephants and a beacon for compassionate travel.