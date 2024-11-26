Fishy business cafe forced to close doors due to health violations

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 17:05, 26 November 2024| Updated: 17:05, 26 November 2024
The Department of Health announced the closure of a koi fish cafe in Chon Buri on Saturday for violating public health regulations.

The cafe, known for allowing customers to dine while interacting with koi fish, was deemed a potential source of contamination and health risks, both for patrons and the ornamental fish.

Doctor Thiti Sawaengtham, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, revealed that an investigation was conducted by the Health Centre Region 6 in Chon Buri, along with local officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Health Office, Sriracha district Health Office, and Bang Phra municipality.

The cafe, occupying a 4×4 metre space, featured tiled flooring with water filled to a depth of 15 to 20 centimetres, where koi fish were kept. Customers were required to wash their feet using potassium permanganate and water before entering.

The space included four tables with 12 seats, an air-conditioning unit, three water filtration points, and one ventilation system. Wastewater from the fish tanks was treated through an underground filtration system.

The inspection found that the establishment lacked the necessary permits and was operating without compliance with the Ministry of Public Health’s 2018 hygiene standards for food establishments. This raised concerns about the cafe potentially harbouring contaminants or pathogens transmitted through the koi fish.

The cafe was also found to be in breach of the Public Health Act of 1992. Violations included operating without a food service and storage permit, non-compliance with local and national hygiene standards and failing to secure a license for activities considered hazardous to health, such as housing animals near food services.

Doctor Suthat Chaiyos, director of Health Centre Region 6, stated that the cafe has been ordered to cease operations immediately until proper permits are obtained. The operator was given a seven-day deadline to apply for the necessary approvals.

The Department of Health has called for local health officials to inspect similar establishments in the area and provide guidance on compliance with public health regulations, reported KhaoSod.

