Blind elephant left behind as Chiang Mai floods ravage sanctuary (video)

Photo from CNN YouTube video screenshot

Dramatic footage from the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai shows the heartwarming moment when four elephants waded through rising floodwaters, escaping a sanctuary inundated by severe flooding.

The park’s staff scrambled to lead the animals to safety as relentless downpours from Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, battered the region.

Advertisements

Among the group, one elephant moved noticeably slower than the rest. Saengduean Chailert, the park’s founder, explained that the straggler is blind, which made the dangerous journey even more challenging. Despite the treacherous conditions, the sanctuary’s team successfully evacuated the elephants to higher ground.

Floodwaters engulfed the sanctuary yesterday, October 3, after heavy rains upstream caused the Mae Taeng River to surge. Northern Thailand has been dealing with relentless monsoon rains, exacerbated by Typhoon Yagi, leaving thousands of households affected across the region.

The Elephant Nature Park, home to 126 elephants, faced significant challenges. While most of the animals were safely evacuated, nine were temporarily stranded across the park.

“All are safe,” park staff reassured in a statement to the BBC.

The flooding has wreaked havoc across Chiang Mai. Mae Rim district, in particular, was hit hard with over 200 homes flooded. Mae Sa Elephant Camp, another sanctuary in the region, is battling to manage the chaos caused by flash floods, landslides, and damaged infrastructure.

Advertisements

In an online update, the camp shared distressing videos of the flooding and their efforts to relocate elephants, highlighting the dire situation facing wildlife and residents alike.

In related news, the Elephant Parade is stampeding its way to the beachside town of Hua Hin, and it’s going to be one colourful spectacle you won’t want to miss.

From October 12 to November 22, 35 dazzlingly decorated elephants will be popping up at top landmarks like Pineapple Valley Golf Club, Blúport, and some of the city’s swankiest hotels, including The Standard and InterContinental.