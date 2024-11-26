Beauty and the bust: Cops raid fake Khon Kaen cosmetics factory

Image courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham/Bangkok Post

In a significant crackdown on illegal cosmetics production, the Consumer Protection Police Division (CCPD) conducted a raid on an underground factory in Khon Kaen, resulting in the seizure of more than 40,000 counterfeit items valued at approximately 2 million baht.

Investigators traced the illegal operation to a residence located in the Chum Phae district, where unauthorised cosmetic products were being manufactured and distributed to numerous shops throughout the northeastern province.

The raid, executed yesterday, November 25, uncovered a fully operational production facility manufacturing fake cosmetics products.

Upon entering the premises, law enforcement discovered multiple workers and a 23 year old woman identified only as Janya, who acknowledged her role as the responsible party for the illegal manufacturing operation. The house was equipped with an extensive array of machinery dedicated to labelling and packaging the illicit products.

Police Major General Withaya Sriprasertparp, the division commander, disclosed during a press briefing today that the CCPD had seized 38 distinct product lines, totalling over 40,000 items with an estimated worth exceeding 2 million baht.

Janya has been initially charged with producing and selling unsafe, unauthorised, and counterfeit cosmetic products. The legal proceedings against her are expected to continue, reported Bangkok Post.

In light of this discovery, Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya issued a stern warning to consumers, urging them to exercise extreme caution when purchasing health and beauty products, particularly those sold through online channels. He emphasised the potential dangers these unauthorised products may pose to consumer health and safety.

