Published: 11:35, 11 December 2024
Maldives: Where luxury meets the ultimate exclusivity
The Maldives | Photo via Priority Maldives

The Maldives is renowned as one of the world’s most luxurious and expensive beach tourism destinations. It is also celebrated for its exclusivity, attracting discerning travellers from across the globe. The tropical paradise comprises 1,192 islands, of which around 200 are home to the local population.

Each of the 180 resort islands is geographically isolated, requiring access by boat, seaplane, or domestic flight. While this separation enhances the exclusivity of the experience, it also drives up logistical costs.

The Maldives serves as a low-key holiday destination, where people can take a break without worrying about prying eyes around. This rings true, especially for businessmen or celebrities. The island is a perfect spot for you to disconnect from everything else around you, take a break from the watchful public eye and just enjoy a getaway to let out all that stress.

The Maldives offers private villas where you can indulge in luxury without ever having to step into public territory. Guests can enjoy luxury facilities within the villa while a personal butler takes care of all services. This level of exclusivity is what the island’s hotels are known for.

For tourists, the Maldives offers a vast array of options for nature-friendly getaways, with each island offering a unique experience. All resorts have white sand beaches and lagoons of different shades of blue culminating with stunning views of the deep sea at a distance. Many islands also have wooden jetties leading to the edge of the house reef where the movements of fish become a timeless experience.

Each island has unique characteristics. Mother nature gives life and takes it. The beaches at most of the islands are impacted by seasonal weather changes such as during the monsoon. Sea currents and waves could erode away beaches at some locations as sand moves to another as a replenishment.

Maldives is all about special moments and experiences. From budget travellers to extravagant tourists, the Maldives offers amazing options.

Maldives: Where luxury meets the ultimate exclusivity | News by Thaiger
Photo via Priority Maldives

But above all, the Maldives is a luxury holiday destination, where stays can start at US$1,000 per night, ranging to upwards of US$10,000. With ultraluxury tourism becoming increasingly popular in recent years, resorts such as Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi have thrived.

Ithaafushi is an all-luxury-villa property located close to the country’s main international airport where guests can get whisked under the sway palms within an hour after landing your private jet.

Velana International Airport recently become one of the most crowded airports in the world, taking about 30 minutes to go through security clearance procedures just outside the terminal. After scanning baggage, you can proceed to check-in counters where you spend another 30 minutes or so in general before joining the immigration queue.

If you do not want to risk missing your international flight be sure to check in at least 2.5 hours before your international flight. If you are travelling Business Class you have a different gate for security clearance and check-in, which will save half the time as many tourists fly to the Maldives on Business Class.

VIP class with fast track service are also offered by travel agents under which you get escorted from flight to lounge by skipping the entire arrival terminal. Upon arrival to the lounge, the VIP guests are ushered with welcome drinks and a three-course meal, instead of the immigration queues.

Maldives: Where luxury meets the ultimate exclusivity | News by Thaiger
Airport lounge | Photo via Priority Maldives

Passport processing takes place quietly behind the scenes as you feast in comfort. Travel agents that offer this VIP treatment coordinate with resorts and meet you in the lounge to assist with the transfer.

You do not have to collect your baggage as it will all be taken care of courtesy of the travel package. For this ultraluxury experience, a comfortable stay and quick entry are guaranteed.

Press release

