Undocumented foreign workers caught in East Thailand: Illegal entry attempt foiled

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Chanthaburi, East Thailand, apprehended six undocumented foreign workers attempting to enter the country illegally. This action took place amid a nationwide crackdown in response to a directive by the Ministry of Labour, allowing for the registration of foreign labourers in the country. The apprehended individuals were caught following a high-speed pursuit.

Under the command of Superintendent Khemarin Phitsamai from the Chanthaburi Province Immigration Office and his deputy, Swas Chotronnapas, a team of officials yesterday was dispatched to patrol the Rayong-Chanthaburi-Sa Kaeo route. The objective was to curb the entrance of undocumented foreign labourers, considering the current work permit registration period for such workers already residing illegally in Thailand.

The Ministry of Labour recently passed a directive enabling the registration of these labourers between July 16 to July 31 in the local job centre of every province. Such regulation was approved by the Cabinet on July 5.

As the patrol reached the Jangwang intersection in Nong Ta Kong, Pong Nam Ron, and Chanthaburi, they spotted a suspicious, quickly-moving Toyota Fortuner. Upon refusing to stop for the routine check, a quick pursuit ensued resulting in the offenders halting at the entrance to the Ban Laem Border Trade Market due to a roadblock, reported KhaoSod.

On inspection, officers arrested the 31 year old Cambodian driver, So Ra Reun, and discovered six other undocumented Cambodian labourers onboard. So was charged with assisting undocumented aliens to evade arrest, while the other foreigners were detained for residing in Thailand without permission.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Pakphumpipat Sajjapun, chief of the Immigration Bureau, and Pol. Col. Warisiri Lilasiri, commander of Immigration Division 3, directed the Chanthaburi Immigration Office to intensify monitoring efforts for undocumented foreigners who might exploit the labour registration process in compliance with the Ministry of Labour’s directive.

This directive permits the registration of workers from four nationalities, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, and aims to provide legal work for them. They emphasised tackling criminal activity simultaneously with fostering economic development in local communities, as Chanthaburi’s proximity to the Cambodian border facilitates illegal migration.