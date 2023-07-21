Move forward, step back: Thailand’s election winner yields to Pheu Thai Party to form govt

The MFP's leader Pita Limjaroenrat, and the Pheu Thai Party's leader, Conlanan Srikaew. Picture courtesy of Sakchai Lalit via AP.

Thailand’s General Election winner, the Move Forward Party (MFP), and its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, have agreed to step back and make way for the Pheu Thai Party to lead the coalition parties and form a government.

The MFP Permanent Secretary, Chaitawat Tulathon, today, July 21, revealed the party’s struggles over the past two months during a press conference. The conservative parties have obstructed the MFP’s attempts to form a government by asserting their loyalty to the Thai royal family and opposing a revision of Section 112, also known as lese majeste.

Chaitawat added that the Election Commission (EC) and the Constitution Court also displayed opposition to the MFP, seeking to curtail the political rights of their leader and dissolve the party.

Furthermore, the Senate dared to vote against the will of the people, subverted democracy and crashed the constitution just to block Pita from becoming prime minister.

Chaitawat said…

“The MFP does not accept those acts, but we have to admit that they do not allow us to be the government. We sincerely apologise to the people for not being able to fulfil our promises.

“However, what matters most at this juncture is not whether Pita becomes the prime minister or not, but whether Thailand can return to a fully democratic system and put an end to non-democratic practices. When the situation reaches this point, our party will now extend an opportunity to the first runner-up in the General Election, Pheu Thai Party, to take the lead in forming the government according to our MOU.”

After the press conference, an MFP supporter performed a symbolic protest in front of the party’s office. The protestor wore an MFP jacket, and held a sign with the message…

“Feel sorry for Pita. A skulk of foxes attacks him.”

The activist then poured some red syrup over his head.

The Pheu Thai Party made an official announcement to express gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility. The party revealed its intention to garner more support from senators and other parties to secure at least 375 votes in the upcoming parliament meeting on July 27.

While the Pheu Thai Party has not yet officially announced their candidate for prime minister, it is widely anticipated that Srettha Thavisin will take up the role.