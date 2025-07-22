Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The British Embassy is sounding the alarm in Pattaya, and expats would be wise to take notice. During a high-profile reception at the Courtyard by Marriott, the Bangkok-based consul in charge of consular affairs addressed a gathering of British expats and Thai officials with a stark warning: the number of UK nationals in distress is rising sharply.

Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin cited an ageing expat population, a surge in uninsured traffic accidents, and an increase in drug-related arrests, particularly involving cannabis, as key factors driving the spike in embassy intervention.

Finnamore-Crorkin introduced George Barrie as the soon-to-be honorary consul for Pattaya, pending official confirmation. Once appointed, he’ll support the embassy in handling consular emergencies for Brits in trouble.

She warned that traffic accidents — particularly involving motorbikes — were on the rise, with too many Brits still relying on flimsy or non-existent travel insurance.

“Proper provision is essential,” she said, urging British nationals to keep their affairs in order, including having a valid will.

Drug-related issues were another major concern. The consul flagged an increase in holidaymakers caught trying to take cannabis out of Thailand, wrongly assuming it’s legal abroad.

“Cannabis remains a controlled herb here,” she said, adding that those arrested in other countries could face years behind bars.

Finnamore-Crorkin also pointed to the complex nature of dealing with road traffic incidents in Thailand, explaining that no single agency is responsible.

This means embassy officials often have to coordinate with a patchwork of officials, from police and hospitals to provincial governors and immigration.

She took the opportunity to thank Pattaya’s local British community for their ongoing support, including ex-service groups and businesses that regularly assist the embassy, reported Pattaya Mail.

On a more upbeat note, she highlighted that 2025 marks the 170th anniversary of UK-Thailand diplomatic ties, dating back to the Bowring Treaty of 1855.

The milestone, she said, reflects a robust relationship built on trade, tourism, royal connections and shared values in security and prosperity.

The embassy continues to encourage all Brits living in or visiting Thailand to register for travel advice and stay informed about local laws and potential risks.

