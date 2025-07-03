Cha-am bypass opens key intersection as part of major expansion

50-kilometre expansion upgrades road to 6 lanes with interchanges and U-turns

The long-awaited opening of a new intersection on the Cha-am bypass is set to revolutionise travel between Cha-am and Hua Hin, with the newly launched overpass marking a significant step in the ongoing development of Highway 37.

The overpass, located at the Huai Ta Paet intersection in Sampraya subdistrict, Cha-am district, opened to traffic at the end of last month, providing smoother access in both directions, northbound towards Bangkok and southbound towards Hua Hin and Pranburi.

This is just one part of a much larger infrastructure project aimed at improving road safety, alleviating congestion, and driving economic and tourism growth in the region.

The 50-kilometre expansion project, overseen by the Department of Highways, is upgrading the current four-lane road to six lanes and constructing six grade-separated interchanges, in addition to adding 17 U-turn points.

The total cost of the project is estimated at 7 billion baht, with completion scheduled for 2026. Once finished, Highway 37 will consist of three 3.5-metre-wide lanes in each direction, with a wide 10.6-metre median separating the two sides.

Concrete barriers, hard shoulders, and U-turns will also improve both safety and traffic flow along the route.

The expansion project will begin at the Cha-am interchange on Phetkasem Road, passing through key landmarks such as Huai Taphat, Chang Thaeng Krachat, Silpakorn University, Wat Huai Mongkol, and the Hua Hin District Office, before reconnecting with Phetkasem Road at the Wang Yao interchange in Pranburi.

For the 2023 fiscal year, 50 million baht was allocated to fund the construction of the Huai Taphat section, which includes the newly opened overpass. The full cost of this section totals 250 million baht.

With traffic expected to rise significantly, from around 29,000 vehicles per day in 2020 to over 35,000 by 2026 and more than 53,000 by 2044, the upgraded highway will serve as a crucial link for both locals and tourists.

The addition of six grade-separated interchanges and 17 new U-turn points will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, especially during weekends and holidays, reported Hua Hin Today.

The project also focuses on aesthetics, with landscaping at junctions and decorative concrete at roundabouts and underpasses, enhancing both the visual appeal and safety of the road.

With work continuing along the stretch between Hua Hin and Springfield Golf Course, the full upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

