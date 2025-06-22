Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya

Village in shock as young life cut short on routine store trip

Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred involving a 12 year old boy who was cycling with a friend riding pillion on their way to a convenience store across from their village. As they attempted to cross the road, the boy was struck and killed by a trailer truck, while his friend narrowly escaped injury.

The incident took place on June 21 on Bang Rakam-Bo Phong Road in Bang Rakam subdistrict, Nakhon Luang district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Police Sub-Inspector Rakchat Prasopphon of the Nakhon Luang Police Station received the report of the collision. Emergency services from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association arrived at the scene, a two-lane road with traffic flowing in opposite directions.

They found the trailer truck with registration number 84-3018 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and its trailer with registration number 84-3019 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya parked by the roadside. The body of the 12 year old boy lay near the right rear wheel. Nearby, a blue bicycle was crushed, and the deceased boy’s friend, also 12 years old, was found in a state of shock.

Investigations revealed that the boys had set off from their village to purchase items from the convenience store opposite. They attempted to cross the road during a red light for traffic.

As they crossed, the truck approached and clipped the bicycle, causing the boy riding to fall and be fatally struck by the rear wheels. The truck driver stated that he had the green light when the boys suddenly emerged from an alley. He attempted to swerve to avoid them, nearly crashing into a shop, but was unable to prevent the collision.

Initially, the police transported the boy’s body to a hospital and took the truck driver for questioning. They are working to review CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident before allowing the family to proceed with funeral arrangements, reported KhaoSod.

