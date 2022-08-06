Thailand
“Captain Condom” Mechai spent decades normalising condoms
A pivotal figure in battling both Thailand’s overpopulation problem of the 1970s and the AIDS epidemic beginning in the 80s, Mechai Viravaidya earned his title of Captain Condom. The controversial but charming man is now 81 years old, but Mechai famously battled for decades for birth control and sexual health so fervently that his adversaries pushed to popularise calling condoms “mechais.”
In 1970, both Thailand and the Philippines had an exploding population with about 36 million people each. Now, the Philippines has tripled to over 110 million people with millions forced to go abroad to find work to support large families at home. Thailand has doubled in population to about 70 million people, but the population explosion slowed from 3% in 1974 to 0.6% in 2005 and family sizes reduced from an average of seven children to two per family.
Mechai was a major part of this cultural shift, talking openly on a national scale about contraception when no one else would, in what the World Bank called “one of the most successful and effective family planning programmes in the world.” He launched a campaign in Thailand in the early 1970s to encourage family planning and to normalise condoms to be just a regular shopping item, not a taboo subject.
Though Mechai was educated at the University of Edinburgh Medical School and Harvard in the US, born to a Scottish mother and Thai father who were both doctors, and even gave a TED talk on the subject, Captain Condom realised a much more low-brow method would be far more effective in educating the public.
So he set to work demystifying condoms by playing games – blowing them up or filling them with water, handing them out in public and at events with wild gimmicks that made condoms seem accessible and fun. Mechai had monks bless condoms, made an ABCs of sex to educate young people, set up “family planning supermarkets” at bus stations that gave out condoms, and even celebrated the king’s birthday with free vasectomies.
He also opened up the now infamous Bangkok restaurant Cabbages & Condoms.
Not only did his outlandish antics attract a lot of attention and raise awareness, but he trained 12,000 small town community leaders and about 350,000 teachers across Thailand to proliferate his message.
When the government was lacklustre on promoting safe sex for fear of damaging the sex tourism industry, Mechai went to the military to use their 300 radio stations and five TV stations to promote condoms and safety. Eventually, the government embraced him and he was made the Minister of Information and Tourism in 1991 and he tasked nearly all ministries with fighting the AIDS epidemic.
As a result, Thailand saw a rapid 90% decline in new infections that the World Health Organisation called the fastest response to AIDs in the world, and the World Bank estimated saved 7.7 million lives.
Not bad for a man named Captain Condom making water balloons out of contraceptives.
SOURCE: New York Times
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Italian runner accidentally shows off his crown jewels to the world
Chinese military excercises spook shipping vessels at Taiwan port
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
“Captain Condom” Mechai spent decades normalising condoms
Why stay at a serviced apartment in Thailand? | Ascott ThongLor
Thai officials help restore Australia’s Koala habitats
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Venue of fatal Phuket shooting given 30-day closure notice
Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
Conflict over Cambodian casino and territory in eastern Thailand
The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand
As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Pub fire update: compensation, illegal operation, flaming rain
Thailand News Today | LATEST Thailand Entry Requirements 2022
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Train severs drunk man’s legs while he slept on tracks
New Bangkok tunnel closed on opening day due to flood
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand4 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Crime2 days ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
-
South Korea3 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand2 days ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Recent comments: