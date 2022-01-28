Thailand
NHSO to give free condoms and birth control to anyone over 15
In a bold move for conservative Thailand, the National Health Security Office is providing free birth control pills and condoms to young people over the age of 15. A new programme by the NHSO is targeting teen pregnancy and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases in a bid to encourage safe sex, especially among Thai youth.
The Deputy Secretary-General of the NHSO said the programme will begin on February 1 when the government organisation will begin handing out free birth control pills. While the programme is targeted at teenagers and youth, the birth control pills will be provided to Thai women between the ages of 15 and 59 years old. Women can claim the benefit up to 13 boxes per year but can request up to 3 boxes of pills at a time.
Women will be able to collect the free birth control at facilities that are associated with the NHSO including medical clinics, private hospitals, pharmacies, nursing clinics, midwife clinics, and primary care units. The service is coordinated by the “Pao Tang” mobile application where users can click on the health wallet to schedule a location and date to pick up the pills. In the rare case of a teenager who is sexually active and not on a mobile device, a woman may present their ID in a participating venue to receive the benefit.
The programme also intends to make condoms free and readily available to promote safe sex, especially among young people in Thailand. The condom rollout is expected to launch in April and will provide 10 free condoms per week to anyone over the age of 15 who requests them. The service will be available every week so, in theory, a very active person could collect 520 condoms per year for free.
The condoms can be ordered by adding the NHSO’s account on the LINE app. Those wanting to collect their free condoms will then be able to scan a QR code at participating venues to confirm with the NHSO and receive the benefit. Service locations can be found on the NHSO’s website.
For those concerned, condoms will be available in 49-millimetre, 52-millimetre, 54-millimetre, and 56-millimetre sizes.
SOURCE: The Phuket News and Prachachat
For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Thai youth orchestra Siam Sinfonietta to perform in Bangkok’s Sathon
TAT offices in India introduce online training course for Indian travel agents
VERSO – The School of the Future
Spike in Covid clusters at Malaysia schools, many parents still concerned with vaccinating children
Employees laid off in insurance firm collapse demand overdue payments
NHSO to give free condoms and birth control to anyone over 15
Race against time to prevent Rayong oil spill reaching the shore, 3 kilometres away
Soldiers in Chiang Mai seize drugs after gunfire exchange, suspects still at large
Warning to Covid-19 test for Korean restaurant in Pattaya area
Thailand News Update | “Asian Hotel California” quarantine hotel
Officials tightening traffic rules, new penalties expected in July
Thailand defies WHO over Covid becoming endemic | GMT
Real estate consultancy says pandemic continues to affect foreign demand
Neil Young pulls music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s misinformation
Agencies partner to start cleaning 2,400 km of cables February 15
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand3 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
- Thailand3 days ago
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
- 360 Reviews3 hours ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
Recent comments: