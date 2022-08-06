Tourism
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Thai tourism officials plan to propose a new closing time for night venues in tourist-heavy areas. The Tourism and Sports Minister plans to propose that the closing time move to 4am in these areas, as ‘high season’ is coming in October. He said the ministry plans to suggest the idea to the CCSA next month (September).
Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that this new closing time would only apply to areas that are hotspots for foreign tourists. He said…
“However, the opening hour extensions will be in specific zones in tourist cities such as Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Walking Street in Pattaya, and Bangla Road in Patong.”
Phiphat said that if the CCSA, along with provincial governors, approve of the 4am closing time, it will start in October.
Thailand’s “official” closing times for night venues have been the source of a lot of drama this year. Earlier this year, the closing time was 11pm. After countless entertainment operators complained about how much this had hurt their businesses, the closing time moved to midnight. The closing time finally became 2am and 1am in June, depending on the area. Of course, the “unofficial” closing time has been much later than this for a while already…
As officials anticipate a tourist influx during Thailand’s ‘high season’ from October to December, we’ll see just how many tourists will be allowed to party the night away.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chinese military excercises spook shipping vessels at Taiwan port
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
“Captain Condom” Mechai spent decades normalising condoms
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Why stay at a serviced apartment in Thailand? | Ascott ThongLor
Thai officials help restore Australia’s Koala habitats
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Venue of fatal Phuket shooting given 30-day closure notice
Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
Conflict over Cambodian casino and territory in eastern Thailand
The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand
As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Pub fire update: compensation, illegal operation, flaming rain
Thailand News Today | LATEST Thailand Entry Requirements 2022
Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
New Bangkok tunnel closed on opening day due to flood
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Crime2 days ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
-
South Korea3 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand2 days ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Recent comments: