Why stay at a serviced apartment in Thailand? | Ascott ThongLor

https://youtu.be/a9i1m_icMxA

Now that Thailand has fully reopened its doors to travellers and tourists, the Kingdom is now expecting more foreign expats to come back. But with the abundant choices of where to stay, be it hotels, condominiums or serviced apartments, many guests find it hard to select the proper accommodation that fits their needs.

In this episode, Natty Warisa deep dives into what serviced apartments are, how they differ from other forms of lodging, and the most important question, is it really better to stay at serviced apartments than hotels?

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.