Cannabis shop near top school suspended amid licence scrutiny

A cannabis shop near the prestigious St Joseph Convent School on Silom Road has had its licence suspended for one month by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM). The dispensary had been operating for six months before receiving criticism due to its proximity to the all-girls school.

DTAM’s director-general, Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, revealed that the suspension was a result of the shop owner’s failure to submit monthly reports on cannabis usage and storage to the DTAM’s registrar. Thongchai also stated that there is no specific regulation regarding the location of cannabis shops, but the issue will be addressed if the Cannabis and Hemp Act is passed by parliament.

In the future, the department plans to inspect cannabis shops more thoroughly before granting licences. In related news, Thailand’s Cannabis Future Network announced on its Facebook page that it plans to organise a pro-cannabis event after the new government is established.

This announcement came after the Move Forward Party (MFP) and its seven alliance members signed a pact outlining their working agenda on Monday, which includes the reinstatement of cannabis as a narcotic drug. The Cannabis Future Network expressed disagreement with this proposal, accusing the MFP of playing political games, reports Bangkok Post.

The network emphasised that cannabis-based medicines are affordable and have helped many families save on expensive, mainstream medical treatments. Prasitchai Nunual, the network leader, criticised the MFP for “hypocrisy”, claiming that party leader Pita Limjaroenrat had previously supported cannabis decriminalisation only to change his stance when it became politically advantageous.

Nunual added that the MFP must explain how it plans to ensure that cannabis licence holders will not be affected if re-criminalisation takes effect.