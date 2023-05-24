Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds, health and safety vigilance urged

PHOTO via iStock

The Thai Meteorological Department‘s latest weather forecast for the next 24 hours, predicts heavy rainfall and strong winds in several regions due to the influence of the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system covering parts of upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. The public is advised to remain cautious and prepare for potential hazards caused by thunderstorms and strong winds, as well as maintain their health as the weather conditions change.

In the Andaman Sea, moderate winds are causing waves ranging from 1 to 2 metres high. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves can reach heights of over 2 metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling in areas experiencing thunderstorms during this period.

Northern region

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchaboon provinces. The region will continue to experience hot weather during the daytime. The lowest temperature is expected to be 23-27 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 36-39°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, and Yasothon provinces. The region will continue to experience hot weather during the daytime. The lowest temperature is expected to be 23-26°C, with the highest being 33-37°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 10-20 km/h.

Central region

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with strong winds in some areas mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Singburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The region will continue to experience hot weather during the daytime. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-26°C, with the highest being 36-38°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern region

There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri provinces. The lowest temperature is expected to be 25-28°C, with the highest being 31-38°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre high, with over 2 metres high waves in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Southern region (East Coast)

Hot weather in the daytime, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mostly occurring during the afternoon to evening hours, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala provinces. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-27°C, with the highest being 35-37°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be around 1 metre high, with over 2 metres high waves in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Southern region (West Coast)

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mostly occurring in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-27°C, with the highest being 32-34°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves will be 1 to 2 metres high, with over 2 metres high waves in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Bangkok and vicinity

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with strong winds in some areas, mostly occurring during the afternoon to evening hours. The region will continue to experience hot weather during the daytime. The lowest temperature is expected to be 25-29°C, with the highest being 34-38°C. Southwesterly winds will be blowing at 10-20 km/h.