Cambodian woman caught stealing necklaces in Samut Prakan

A 32 year old Cambodian woman was apprehended by locals after snatching three Naga necklaces valued at 40,000 baht from a jewellery store in Samut Prakan. She cited financial stress from a 60,000 baht loan taken to support her two children as the reason for the theft.

Police Lieutenant Thanakit Kaenin received a report of a robbery at a jewellery shop in Market Village, Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district at around 1.30pm yesterday, September 20. He promptly arrived at the scene with Police Colonel Pairoj Petchploy and a team of investigators.

Upon arrival, the officers found the suspect held by locals in front of the jewellery store. The stolen items, three Naga necklaces worth around 40,000 baht, were recovered. The woman, who had travelled from Prachinburi province yesterday morning, claimed she initially intended to visit her aunt but ended up at the market instead.

The Cambodian woman recounted her actions, explaining she pretended to be interested in purchasing the necklaces. When the opportunity arose, she grabbed the items and attempted to flee. However, the locals quickly surrounded her, catching her at the nearby parking lot.

The reason for the theft is a 60,000 baht debt from a loan taken to support her two children. The woman’s husband does not contribute financially. She believed that selling the necklaces in Cambodia would fetch a high enough price to repay the debt.

Pol. Col. Pairoj revealed further details from police questioning. The suspect admitted she had no knowledge of the value of gold or Naga necklaces but assumed they were valuable enough to sell in Cambodia. Preliminary charges of robbery were filed against her, and she was taken in for further investigation.

Officers are also verifying her passport and work permit, as she claimed to be employed as a chicken farm worker in Prachinburi province, reported KhaoSod.

