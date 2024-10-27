Call for Thai government to aid 110 trafficked victims in Myanmar

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A call for government intervention has risen, urging the officials to assist 110 victims of human trafficking who were deceived and transported through Thailand to engage in illegal work in Myanmar.

The Network for Victim Assistance in Human Trafficking addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, highlighting the plight of the victims. These individuals, hailing from nine countries, were lured by criminal groups operating in Myawaddy, located opposite Thailand’s Tak province. The traffickers used enticing job offers to draw the victims to Thailand.

Upon their arrival, the victims were promised attractive salaries and were assisted with paperwork and travel expenses. However, they were subsequently forced to cross the border into Myanmar illegally via the Mae Sot checkpoint. Once in Myanmar, their documents and communication devices were confiscated, and they were coerced into performing illegal activities.

The letter detailed the harsh conditions faced by the victims, including physical abuse. Their captors also contacted their families to demand ransom. The 110 victims are currently detained in regions controlled by two armed rebel groups: the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA). Specifically, 36 Filipinos and one Moroccan are held in BGF-controlled areas, while the rest are in DKBA-controlled regions.

The BGF has been implicated in various criminal activities, including operating scam call centres that fund their operations. The DKBA, on the other hand, controls parts of Myawaddy where numerous casinos are situated.

The Network also pointed out that the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and the Philippines have reached out to the officials, seeking assistance for their nationals ensnared by the trafficking rings.

Referencing a May report by the United States Institute of Peace, the letter noted that transnational criminal gangs in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos generate US$43.8 billion annually. The Network emphasised that Thailand cannot dissociate itself from the problem, given that the traffickers used Thailand as a transit point, reported Bangkok Post.

“As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025 to 2027 term, Thailand can use this to increase its role in defending human rights and coordinating efforts with others in helping victims and combating human trafficking along the border,” stated the letter.