Dugong deaths rise, experts warn of drastic decline in Andaman Sea

Picture courtesy of National Parks of Thailand

Eight dugongs have died and washed ashore this month, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Marine ecosystem expert Thon Thamrongnawasawat has warned that in five to eight years, only a few dozen dugongs might remain in the Andaman Sea.

Advertisements

The DMCR reported that between October 1 and October 24, four male and four female dugongs were found washed ashore. The locations included two in Phuket, one in Krabi, two in Trang, and three in Satun.

Seven of the dugongs were found dead, while one was found alive but died shortly after.

Of the eight, five were juveniles, and three were fully grown. Initial examinations revealed that three of the dugongs were emaciated, with empty or nearly empty digestive tracts, likely due to the deterioration of seagrass in their habitats.

Another dugong was believed to have become entangled in a fishing net, indicated by rope marks observed around its body. For the remaining four dugongs, the cause of death could not be determined due to the decayed state of their carcasses.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has instructed the DMCR to expedite the deployment of a special team. This team, consisting of academics, researchers, and state officials, will monitor and survey dugong populations, other rare marine species, and seagrass habitats along the Andaman coast.

Advertisements

Thon, a marine ecosystem expert from Kasetsart University, posted on his Facebook page yesterday, highlighting the significant threat that global warming poses to dugongs.

“Some 70 dugongs have died in just 22 months, surpassing the previous average of 20.25 per year,” Thon stated.

He further warned that the population could drop to just a few dozen within five to six years due to the lack of seagrass, reported Bangkok Post.

The public is encouraged to report incidents involving coastal or rare marine animals via the Forest and Marine Ranger hotline at 1362.