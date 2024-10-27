Thai nationals unscathed in Israeli attack on Tehran, says ministry

Picture courtesy of Taylor Brandon, Unsplash

Thai nationals remain unaffected by the recent Israeli attack in Tehran, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Nikorndej Balankura, the ministry’s spokesman, reported that the Thai Embassy in Tehran has been in constant communication with the ministry. According to the Thai Association in Iran, no Thai nationals were impacted by the attack.

Balankura noted that Iran’s air defence system successfully repelled air assaults targeting military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam.

“The ministry and Thai diplomats in the Middle East are closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Iran,” he stated. “All Thai nationals in conflict areas in the Middle East should stay tuned for Thai embassy alerts.”

Simultaneously, the Thai embassy in Tehran issued a warning for Thai citizens in Iran to avoid military sites and crowded places. They also advised keeping passports on hand to facilitate a quick exit in case of emergency, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the body of a Thai worker killed in Israel will be repatriated on October 22, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israeli authorities have completed the autopsy on 42 year old Nisan Meeram from Buriram province. A death certificate has been issued, and the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has informed Nisan’s family of the developments.

Nisan lost his life while working in an apple orchard in Kibbutz Yir’on in northern Israel. The incident occurred on October 11 when leftover ammunition in the area caused his death.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating why Thai labourers were permitted to work in a closed military zone near the Lebanese border, where recent conflicts have escalated.