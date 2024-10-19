Burmese worker found murdered near Phetchabun monastery

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The body of a Burmese worker was found with severe injuries, including a slashed throat, facial skin removed, an ear cut off, and burn marks around the mouth, dumped by the roadside near a monastery in Phetchabun province. Police are investigating coworkers after the man went missing yesterday.

Police officers and medical examiners arrived at the scene near the construction site of Phetchabun Buddhist College in Pak Chong, Lom Sak district, Phetchabun province. The victim, identified as 20 year old Lin Lin Aye from Myanmar, was discovered lying on a dirt road leading to the site. He was wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, green shorts, sandals, and a brown waist pouch.

The body exhibited various signs of torture. The throat had a deep cut, likely made by a sharp object, the skin on the face had been completely removed, and one ear was missing. Additionally, there were burn marks around his mouth. Police estimated that Lin Lin Aye had been dead for approximately eight to 10 hours before being found. A sharp object, about 20 centimetres long, was also discovered at the scene and taken as evidence.

Lin Lin Aye’s identification, found in his waist pouch, confirmed he was a construction worker at a site in Bueng Sam Phan district, Phetchabun province. The investigation revealed that he had recently been working on the construction of the Phetchabun Buddhist College and was staying in a nearby construction camp with other Myanmar workers.

The night before his body was found, Lin Lin Aye had been drinking with friends at the construction camp. He and a friend left the camp to buy more alcohol but never returned. The following morning, his body was discovered on the road leading to the monastery.

Police are actively searching for Lin Lin Aye’s friend, who has not been seen since the incident, as well as questioning other construction workers to uncover the motive behind this brutal murder.

“We are working to locate and question the individuals who were last seen with the victim. The nature of the injuries suggests a high level of violence, and we are treating this case with the utmost urgency.”

Police are investigating the events that led to Lin Lin Aye’s disappearance and subsequent death. They are also investigating whether there might have been any conflicts or issues among the workers that could have escalated to such a violent end, reported KhaoSod.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward. The community’s assistance is crucial in solving this horrific crime.”

