Construction worker dies after lightning strike in Pathum Thani

A construction worker tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning amidst heavy rain while working on a housing project in Pathum Thani. Four fellow workers narrowly escaped the incident.

Around 3.30pm yesterday, October 9, police officer Parada Tuntirungarun from Suan Phrik Thai Police Station in Pathum Thani received a report of a man being struck by lightning at a construction site in Moo 3, Suan Phrik Thai subdistrict, Mueang district.

Parada, together with Deputy Superintendent Supot Saengchan, Ekkalak Sawangthuen, the head of the local administration, and medical rescue teams from Krung Siam St. Carlos Hospital and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene.

The accident occurred at a housing development site where workers were engaged in piling and foundation work. The deceased, a 42 year old Myanmar national, was found by his shocked colleagues. Sutthidet, a 30 year old site supervisor, recounted the events leading to the tragedy.

Heavy rain had begun to fall while the deceased was pouring concrete into a footing pit. Four other workers had quickly sought shelter from the rain but as the deceased was retrieving a cement bucket from the pit, a bolt of lightning struck nearby with a deafening noise, reported KhaoSod.

The rescue team transported the body to the hospital for a thorough autopsy. Officials are conducting an investigation and will follow legal procedures before releasing the body to the family for religious rites.

