British woman rescued after falling from Koh Samui waterfall

Rescue teams and administrative officers yesterday successfully saved a British woman who fell from the Hin Lad Waterfall on Koh Samui island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The 46 year old British woman, Hema Mantra, sought help from the Koh Samui District Office after slipping and collapsing at the waterfall. She informed officers that she felt pain in her right leg. Due to the injury, she was unable to leave the waterfall and make her way to the hospital since it was situated on the mountain.

Rescuers made the long trek to the waterfall with medical equipment and spent about an hour to reach Mantra. Rescuers checked on her injured leg and found that her right ankle was broken. They carefully carried Mantra down the mountain on a stretcher.

The rescue teams faced challenges on the narrow, steep, and dark walkway during the mission. It took them over two hours to get down the mountain where Mantra was promptly transferred to Wattanapat Hospital. DailyNews reported that Mantra is now in a stable condition.

A similar accident involving a British national and a waterfall on Koh Samui was reported in 2022. The British man reportedly ignored a warning sign at Na Mueang Waterfall and climbed to the top of it before falling off. Fortunately, the fall was not fatal, and authorities successfully rescued him.

Another accident at Na Mueang Waterfall was reported in December last year. In this tragic incident, a 20 year old French tourist lost his life after slipping from the waterfall. Authorities disclosed that the Frenchman also violated warnings by entering the dangerous area.

Authorities reported that several accidents have taken place at the Na Mueang Waterfall before, especially in the prohibited area with a warning sign.

Another fatal accident was reported in January this year when a Chinese man died after falling from a 10-metre-high waterfall in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.