Luck of the Thai-landed: Irish mobster dodges law with escape to Thailand

An Irish mobster has fled to Thailand in an attempt to evade the long reach of the law in his Emerald Isle homeland.

The mobster, along with his brother, swiftly departed from Ireland after authorities cracked down on their illegal drug trafficking operation. While one brother is reportedly holed up in Dubai, the other has sought refuge in the Land of Smiles.

Dublinlive disclosed that the siblings are also implicated in the brutal murder of a teenage Irish boy.

An elusive crime boss and his sibling have now gone their separate ways – one residing in Dubai and the other taking shelter in Thailand, it has been revealed. However, both remain under suspicion for their involvement in supplying drugs to the market in Drogheda, Co Louth, from their overseas hideouts.

Given the seriousness of the charges they face, the brothers, both in their twenties, cannot be named. Warrants for their arrest were issued after they went on the run following the savage killing of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

A third accomplice, who also fled, is now believed to be in Northern Ireland. The beleaguered brothers initially fled to Spain and then Mexico before seeking sanctuary in their new refuges in Dubai and Thailand.

Their gang is embroiled in a deadly conflict with associates of Owen Maguire, a mob boss left paralysed, in the Drogheda feud. They fear retaliation from those seeking vengeance for Keane’s gruesome murder.

Keane was murdered and dismembered, with his body parts later dumped from a car in Coolock’s Moatview. Subsequently, his head, hands, and feet were discovered in a burnt-out car in Dublin, an unnamed source said.

“There doesn’t seem to have been any falling out between the brothers, but they appear to be trying to establish themselves independently. Nevertheless, both brothers continue to supply the drug market in Drogheda, and it’s believed they have now expanded their network to both Dubai and Thailand.

“They wield considerable influence and instill fear in people, with everyone hesitant to refuse them.”

Despite a relative calm in recent years, the feud has claimed four lives, with over 100 criminal incidents reported, including shootings and petrol bombings of houses.