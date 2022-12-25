Connect with us

Koh Samui

British man falls from waterfall cliff on Koh Samui

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man was rescued after falling off a waterfall cliff in Koh Samui. (via Thai PBS World)

In Koh Samui, a British man was rescued after slipping from a dangerous waterfall. The man was part of a group of eight international tourists who were holidaying on the island of Koh Samui. They had climbed to the top of Na Muang Waterfall despite warnings not to when the man fell off the cliff.

The group of hikers said that they did not see the warning signs that alerted tourists of the dangers of climbing all the way to the top of the waterfall on the southwest side of the island. Recent rains had made the reasonably treacherous climb even more dangerous as it left the cliff wet and slippery.

After reaching the top of the waterfall, the British man lost his footing and fell from the top according to Thai PBS World. The man was fortunate that his fall was broken just a short way down the rocky cliff face. He did not fall all the way to the bottom which surely would have resulted in his death.

But he fell far enough to sustain injuries that made him unable to get up and climb his way out. Since he could not move, the seven people who had trekked with him went to call the authorities for help. A Thai rescue crew assessed the situation and determined that the landscape was too rugged for a simple rescue.

Pulling the British man back up to the top of the waterfall cliff would not be possible. A team of 30 rescuers and local officials descended upon the scene to devise a solution. They eventually determined that the best way to rescue the man from his perch high up on the cliff was to lower him to the base.

The team were able to tie a rope around his body and slowly lower him. Over the course of four hours, the British man was lowered from where he lay injured all the way to the base of the cliff where rescue workers were waiting. He was then transferred to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Koh Samui36 seconds ago

British man falls from waterfall cliff on Koh Samui
Crime30 mins ago

Police ordered not to name nationalities, arrest Swedish man with gun and meth
Thailand1 hour ago

Tasteless Thai food humbled by American culinary excellence
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Bitcoin mine raided over suspiciously big electricity bill
Entertainment2 hours ago

Cheap as chips – Watch Las Vegas F1 GP from Caesars Palace
Road deaths2 hours ago

Road accidents involving motor bikes on the rise in Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

Knifed in the neck for disrespecting mum
South4 hours ago

Backpack found on Koh Tao from sailor on HTMS Sukhothai
Events5 hours ago

Dern Rim Lay Festival on Kata Beach today
Crime5 hours ago

Tuhao, wife reunited for Christmas in prison
Thailand6 hours ago

Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!
Health1 day ago

Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Tourism1 day ago

Record number of Thai people travelling abroad
Thailand1 day ago

Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Health1 day ago

Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending