British man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal tour operations

Image courtesy of Khaosod

Police arrested a British man in Koh Pha Ngan yesterday for illegally working as a tour guide, charging foreign tourists 70,000 baht each and enjoying free accommodations in Thailand.

Reports received today detail that Deputy Superintendent of the Tourist Police Division 5, Sak Sirah Phueak-am, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, in collaboration with the district chief of Koh Phangan, had apprehended 25 year old Briton Jabrane Eelahi at a hotel in Ban Tai, Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani Province.

Eelahi faced charges for working as a tour guide without authorisation and working without a legal permit. The operation followed complaints about a tour business on Koh Pha Ngan suspected of employing foreigners illegally as tour guides.

Investigations revealed that Eelahi was leading groups of foreign tourists around the island and charging each tourist 70,000 baht.

Authorities discovered that Eelahi had hired two silver vans to transport tourists to various locations, including Chinnarat Boxing Stadium and other attractions between 10am and 12pm.

When questioned, Eelahi admitted to organising an 18-day tour across Thailand, starting from Bangkok and travelling through Khao Sok, Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Phi Phi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. The tour of Koh Pha Ngan occurred on days five to eight of the itinerary.

Eelahi stated that the cost of the 18-day Thailand tour package was £1,499 (70,121 baht) per person. He confessed to all charges during interrogations and was handed over to the Koh Phangan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of Thai authorities to crack down on unlicensed tour operators and ensure that tourism-related businesses comply with legal requirements, serving as a reminder for foreign nationals seeking to work in Thailand to obtain the necessary permits and adhere to local laws to avoid legal consequences.

The authorities continue to monitor and take action against illegal activities to protect the interests of both tourists and legitimate businesses in the country.